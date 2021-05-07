Carl Dean Hunter

Obituary

Carl Dean Hunter, Sr. age 87, died on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the Kansas Soldiers Home in Ft. Dodge, KS. He was born on March 13, 1934 in Vici, OK, the son of Charley and Larissa Hunter.

On Sept. 28, 1956, he married Peggy Prosser at the Church of God in Garden City, KS. She preceded him in death on April 20, 2020.

Carl was a farm boy, attended school’s in the Vici area’s. He worked at Gifford hill Western for 8 years. Carl then worked as a welder at gigot Irrigation in 1967, for 32 years, retiring in 1999. He was a member of the the First Southern Baptist Church, and the Eagles Lodge, both of Garden City, KS. Carl enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, traveling, and playing his guitar and harmonica with his friends and family. He faithfully served his country in the United States Army from 1957-1959.

Survivors include: five children: Carl Hunter, Jr. (Vicky) of Garden City, KS, Sheldon Hunter (Tami) of Garden City, KS, Mike Hunter (Vicki) of Garden City, KS, Carrie Stasch of Marion, KS, Tim Hunter (Amy) of Olathe, KS; 12 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Peggy Hunter; three brothers, Alvin, Lloyd, and Daniel; one sister, Charlese; four grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 at the First Southern Baptist Church in Garden City, KS, with Rev. Randy Cadell and Rev. John Harms presiding.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, memorial services for Peggy Hunter were postponed and will be held in a joint celebration of life service with Carl on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at the Valley View Cemetery with Military Honors by the Kansas Army National Guard, American Legion District 8 Honor Guard, and the Vets for Veterans will lead the procession with their motorcycles. There will be no calling times. Memorials are suggested to the Kansas Soldiers Home, Ft. Dodge or the First Southern Baptist Church % Price and Sons Funeral Home, 620 N. Main St. Garden City, KS. 67846.