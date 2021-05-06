Keo Detvongsa

Obituary

Keo Detvongsa, 70, died May 3, 2021 at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, KS. She was born Dec. 7, 1950 in Laos, the daughter of Khampha and Bounliem Vethsouvanh. Keo grew up as a child in Laos where she later married David Detvongsa. In 1990, they moved to Garden City, KS, where they have lived since.

Survivors include her husband, David Detvongsa of the home; eight children, Outama Detvongsa of Ft. Worth, Texas, Sisana Detvongsa of Garden City, KS, Viengsavanh Detvongsa of Ft. Worth, Texas, Vannasy Detvongsa of Wichita, KS, Khanthaly Detvongsa of Garden City, KS, Donna Detvongsa of Dodge City, KS, Somphone Detvongsa of Garden City, KS, and Souksavanh Detvongsa of Ft. Worth, Texas; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Keo is preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on May 8, 2021 at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City, KS. Cremation will follow the service. Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to service time Saturday all at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City, KS. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com.