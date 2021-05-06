Felicia Arteaga Vda De Acuña

Obituary

Felicia Arteaga Vda De Acuña, 87, died May 2, 2021 at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in Wichita, KS. She was born Nov. 18, 1933 in Jauja, Peru, the daughter of Maximo Arteaga and Petronila Palacios. Felicia was raised in Lima, Peru. On Feb. 28, 1957 she married Pablo Acuña in Lima. After his passing in 2006 she relocated to Garden City, KS.

Survivors includes a daughter, Alina and Colt Cuenca of Garden City, KS; a son, Cesar Acuña of Chile; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Felicia is preceded in death by her husband and her parents.

A Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. on May 9, 2021 at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City, KS. Funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. May 10, 2021 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Garden City, KS. The Funeral mass may also be viewed on Facebook Live on the Garnand Funeral Home Facebook Page. Burial will follow at Deerfield Cemetery. Friends may call for 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday at Garnand Funeral Home. The family suggests that memorials be given to Felicia Arteaga Memorial Fund or Operation Smiles in care of the Funeral Home.