Corrine Bates

Obituary

LAKIN - Corrine Bates, 89, died on May 3, 2021 at High Plains Retirement Village in Lakin, KS. She was born on Oct. 18, 1931 at Ingalls, KS, the daughter of Franklin Theodore and Edna Mae (Dicks) Kitch. She married George Bates on March 16, 1952 at Garden City, KS. He died on Dec. 23, 2020. Corrine graduated from Agra High School in Agra, KS. She worked for USD 457 during her working career.

She is survived by her two daughters, Colleen (Wayne) Gaschler of Garden City. KS, and Norma (Monty) Spangler of Holcomb, KS; son, Kelly (Wendy) Bates of Longview, Texas; sister, Penny Cress of Garden City, KS; eight grandchildren, Andrew (Laurel) Frey, Hilary (Jeremy) Whiteley, McKenzie (Shad) Shapland, Tanner Spangler, Wes Spangler, Jackson Bates, Cameron Bates and Chloe Bates; and seven great-grandchildren, Carson Baker, Jaxson Shapland, Emma Shapland, Addilyn Shapland, Karson Whiteley, Elijah Spangler and Daniel Spangler. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sisters, Betty Holovach & Dolly Kitch; and two brothers, Tom Kitch & Ted Kitch.

Funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at First Southern Baptist Church in Garden City, KS. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Garden City, KS. Friends may call from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at Garnand Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to Kearny County Hospital Assisted Living in care of Garnand Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com