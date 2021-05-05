Kynlee Jayde Boots

Obituary

SCOTT CITY - Kynlee Jayde Boots, age four months, died at Children’s Hospital in Aurora, CO on April 28, 2021. She was born on Dec. 10, 2020, in Wichita, KS, the daughter of Andrew Mark and Ellyn Lola Yoder Boots.

Survivors include her parents, Andrew and Ellyn Boots of Scott City, KS; one brother, Klayton Boots of Scott City, KS; grandparents, Jay and Patty Yoder of Canton, OH, Mark Boots of Chesterton, ID; great-grandparents, Wilbur and Kathy Yoder of Louisville, OH, Ruth Ann Ketler of Canton, OH, Sarah Boots Of Park Rapids, Minnesota, Joe and Judy Intagliaia of Washington. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Carri Boots and a great-grandfather, Don Ketler.

Private Family Memorial services will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. May 5, 2021, at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, KS. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Kynlee Boots Memorial Fund in care of Price and Sons Funeral Home; PO Box 553; Scott City, Kansas, 67871.