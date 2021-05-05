Freeman L. Knight

Obituary

SCOTT CITY - Freeman L. Knight, age 100, died on April 26, 2021, at the Park Lane Nursing Home in Scott City, KS. He was born on July 12, 1920, in Knox County, NE, the son of Fora L. and Ethel Martin Knight. A resident of Scott City, KS since 2006 moving from Colorado, he was a retired Division Manager for KN Energy. On July 3, 1977, he married Melva J. Bailey in Holdrege, NE.

Survivors include his wife, Melva Knight of Scott City, KS; one daughter, Susan Thomas of Yuma, CO; two step sons, Gary Bailey of Scott City, KS, Jerry Bailey of Scott City, KS; one sister, Dena Loukota of Sun City West, AZ; eight grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and four great great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Della, three brothers, Allen Knight, and Glen Knight, Marian Knight, one, sister, Margaret Bartos.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. May 8, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Scott City, KS. Services will be streamed live on Facebook at Price and Sons Funeral Home page (www.facebook.com/priceandsons) starting at 9:55 a.m. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. May 6, 2021, and 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. May 7, 2021 at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, KS. Interment will be in the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, KS. Memorials in Lieu of Flowers can be made to the United Methodist Church or Wounded Warriors of Scott City in care of Price and Sons Funeral Home; PO Box 553; Scott City, KS, 67871.