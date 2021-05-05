Ed Conine

Obituary

DIGHTON - Ed Conine, 75, died on May 3, 2021 at Hays Medical Center in Hays, KS. He was born on July 19, 1945 at Garden City, KS, the son of Jack C. and Elsie M. (Young) Conine. He married Janis Sculley on August 6, 1963 at Beeler. Ed served in the United States army as a mechanic and after his discharge he moved to Dighton, KS, to work as a mechanic for Lane County Implement. He was a truck driver for several people in the area.

He is survived by his wife, Janis Conine; two daughters, Sheila and Roger Scheib of Liberal, KS, and Shari and Mike Lake of Salina, KS; son, Aaron and Lisa Conine of Dighton, KS; two brothers, Jackie Conine of Belton, MO, and Ronnie Conine of Cimarron, KS; sister, Barbara Slagle of Ness City, KS, 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the United Methodist Church. The service will be on Facebook Live on the Garnand Funeral Home facebook page. Burial will be in Dighton Memorial Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post # 190 Honor Guard and Kansas Army National Guard Honor Guard. Friends may call from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday at Boomhower Funeral Home in Dighton. Memorials are suggested to JOY Center or Baker Memorial Sportsman Club in Lacrosse in care of Boomhower Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com