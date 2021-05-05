Alfreda M. Hammerschmidt

Obituary

Alfreda M. Hammerschmidt, 92, formerly of Hays, died Thursday, April 29, 2021 at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City. She was born Sept. 10, 1928 in Hays, KS, the daughter of Celestine and Josephine (Staab) Karlin. In 1947, she graduated from Girls Catholic High School.

On June 16, 1948 she was united in marriage to Adolph J. Hammerschmidt in Severin, and they celebrated 62 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on December 31, 2010. She worked at St. Anthony Hospital as a candy striper, ward clerk, and licensed practical nurse and at Hiltz Janitorial Supply until her retirement. Her memberships included Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, the Hays Daughters of Isabella Circle #254, and was a Perpetual Eucharistic Adorer. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and reading short stories in magazines and Reader’s Digest. Her faith and family were most important to her. She enjoyed visiting family, was a good listener, and faithfully prayed the rosary.

Survivors include a son: Steve Hammerschmidt and wife Janet of Fleming Island, FL, two daughters: Tammy Gottschalk and husband Jeff and Lisa Staab and husband Doug all of Holcomb, KS, a daughter-in-law: Jolene Burd and husband Mike, a brother: Jerry Karlin of Hays, KS, and three sisters: Wanda Schulte and Patty Kreutzer both of Hays, KS, and Geri Weber and husband Les of Ellis; 11 grandchildren: Shawn Hammerschmidt, Joshua Hammerschmidt, Paul Hammerschmidt and wife Erica, Luke Staab and wife Jessie, Dalton Gottschalk, Rachel Hammerschmidt, Raegan Quandt and husband Eric, Rylee Perez and husband Alex, Breanna Gottschalk, Kristy Campbell and husband Eric, and April Klaus; 14 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Adolph, a son: Mike Hammerschmidt, a daughter: Becky Hammerschmidt, two brothers: Alfred and Omar Karlin, a sister: Mildred Pfannenstiel, and a great grandson: Joey Hammerschmidt.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church with Fr. Ryan McCandless officiating. Inurnment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday at the church. Memorials in Alfreda’s memory are suggested to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, in care of Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home. Condolences and memories of Alfreda may be shared with the family at www.haysmemorial.com