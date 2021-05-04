Teresa Garza

Obituary

ULYSSES - Teresa Garza, age 61, died May 1, 2021, at United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas. She was born May 29, 1959, in Acuña, Coahuila, Mexico, the daughter of Simon and Maria (Longoria) Rodriguez. Teresa grew up in Mexico and moved to the United States with her family. She has been married to Ramiro Garza Sr. for 47 years.

Teresa is survived by her husband, Ramiro Garza, Sr. of their home; sons, Ramiro Garza, Jr., Michael Garza, David Garza and Morgan Stickney all of Ulysses, KS; daughter, Christina Garza of Ft. Worth, Texas; mother, Maria Rodriguez of Satanta, KS; brother, Rogelio Rodriguez of Satanta, KS; sister, Patricia Herrera of Dodge City, KS; 14 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Teresa is preceded in death by her father, Simon; brothers, Simon Rodriguez, Ruben Rodriguez, and Ricardo Rodriguez; sisters, Sonia Rodriguez and Ana Andrade Rodriguez; grandson, Gabriel Garza; great-grandson, Jaxon Riley Henderson.

Funeral service will be May 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Oasis Church in Ulysses, KS. The service will also be live streamed on Garnand Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will follow at the Ulysses Cemetery. Visitation will be May 6, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Garnand Funeral Home in Ulysses. Memorial contributions may be given to Teresa Garza Memorial Fund in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 405 W. Grant Ave., Ulysses, KS 67880. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.