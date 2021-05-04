Mildred E. Bentley

Obituary

DIGHTON - Mildred E. Bentley, 101, died on May 16, 2020 at Lane County Hospital in Dighton, KS. She was born on May 6, 1919 in Lane County the daughter of Daniel Newton and Nora Leatha Doll Thomas. She married Frank Sardella in March of 1946. She then married Wendell S. Bentley on Aug. 14, 1953. He died on Jan. 16, 1989. Mildred grew up on the family farm southeast of Dighton. She graduated from Salt City Business School in Hutchinson. After her marriage to Wendell they moved to the Bentley Ranch in Gove County known as Valhalla where they farmed and ranched.

She is survived by her son, Daniel Bentley of Lawrence, KS; daughter, Dee Ann Wilkison of Dighton, KS; brother, Larry Thomas of Dighton, KS; two grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, three brothers, Dean Thomas, Ward Thomas and Marion Thomas and three sisters, Nila Dee Thomas, Margaret Ann Smith and Merlyn Dawn Coberly.

Celebration of Life Service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at United Methodist Church. Memorials are suggested to Lane County Hospital or United Methodist Church in care of Boomhower Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com