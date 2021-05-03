Elva Lena Farr

Obituary

Elva (Rusty) Lena Farr, died at her home on April 30, 2021, Elva was a dedicated wife, mother, grandma and prayer warrior. Elva and JD celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary three years ago. Elva went on to obtain her realtor’s license and became a Real Estate Broker for many years.

Survivors include her husband, JD Farr of Garden City, KS; son, Jerry and Cindy Farr of Florence, CO; daughter, Diana Farr (Darif) and Youssef Darif of Garden City, KS; and nine grandchildren, Jenny and Jim Waddle of Colorado Springs, CO, David and Kelly Farr of Kansas City, KS, Jeremy Farr of Garden City, Augustine and Maria Prieto, of Dallas, Texas, Scott and Lisa Farr of Denver, CO, Laura Farr of Denver, CO, Jacob Farr of Holcomb, KS, Jacque and Jason Porter of Garden City, KS, and Jentrey Farr Gill of Garden City, KS; 23 great-grandchildren and five great great-grandchildren; sister, Iva Woodard and Wes Woodard of Garden City, KS, and sister, Ruby Barker of Garden City, KS. Elva was preceded by her parents, William and Myrtle Mills; sons, Larry Allen Farr, and Gary Lee Farr, brothers, Calvin Mills and Raymond Mills, and sister, Vera Blansett.

Elva attended the Church of the Nazarene Turning Point. Funeral is planned for May 5 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Nazarene, 2720 N. Campus Dr. in Garden City, KS.