Alvin Frank Korte

Obituary

Alvin Frank Korte, 79, died Thursday, April 29, 2021, at his daughters’ home in rural Pierceville, KS. He was born May 7, 1941, in Brewster, KS, to Henry and Mary (Juenemann) Korte. When Alvin was 2, the family moved to a farm, near Selden, KS, where Alvin attended Violenta Country School through the third grade, then Selden Elementary School until eighth grade.

Alvin helped on the family farm and then did construction. In 1963, he joined the Army National Guard and was stationed in Bloomington, MD, before serving eight years in the reserves.

Alvin married Marilyn Cheney at Sacred Heart Church, in Colby, KS, on May 22, 1964. To this union was born a son, Tommie and two daughters, Pamela and Mindy. Alvin and Marilyn owned Korte Trucking Inc., of Garden City, KS, for 44 years, before retiring in 2009. In their 57 years of marriage, they traveled all over the continental United States, Alaska and Canada on their motorcycles. Alvin especially loved camping in the Colorado Mountains and at Scott Lake.

Alvin was preceded in death by his son Tommie Korte; parents, Henry and Mary Korte; in-laws, Bill and Blanche Cheney; brothers LeRoy, Ronald and Norbert Korte; sister Delores Aumiller and brothers-in-law, Earl and John Cheney and Pete Aumiller.

He leaves to mourn his wife, Marilyn Korte; daughters, Pam (Matt) Oakes and Mindy (Brad) Hibler; sisters, Pat (Clem) Mumm and Darlene (Bob) Clair; sister-in-law Carol Korte; grandchildren, Austin Coleman, Skyler Wallace, Michael and Melissa Carl and Randy Oakes; four step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and close friends.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2021, at Baalmann Mortuary Colby, KS. A Rosary will take place at 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 4, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Selden, KS, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial will take place in the Selden Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Heartland Cancer Center and sent in care of Baalmann Mortuary, PO Box 391, Colby, KS 67701. For information or condolences visit www.baalmannmortuary.com