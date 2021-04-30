Steve James Jacobus Sr.

Obituary

TRIBUNE - Steve James Jacobus Sr., age 79, died on April 29, 2021 at the Kearny County Hospital. He was born Nov. 4, 1941 in Sedan, KS, the son of Charles Marion and Emma “Ines” Jacobus. On Jan. 7, 1961 he married Louise May Russell in Scott City, KS. She preceded him in death in 2000.

Survivors include, one son, Daniel Jacobus of Lakin, KS, six grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Steven Jacobus Jr.; daughter, Jackie Ann Atkinson; one grandson, one brother, Roy Jacobus.

Funeral services will be held on May 4, 2021 at 10 a.m. MST at Price & Sons Funeral Home of Tribune, KS. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 3, 2021 at the funeral home in Tribune. Private family interment will be held at a later date. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Steven Jacobus, Sr. Memorial Fund in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home, 620 N. Main St. Garden City, KS 67846.