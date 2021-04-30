Raquel YiVonne Castrellon-Condo

Obituary

Raquel YiVonne Castrellon-Condo, 27, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021 in Garden City, KS. She was born April 4, 1994 in Garden City, KS, the daughter of Tammy Condo and Jose Armando Castrellon Perez. Raquel was a lifelong Garden City resident and attended Garden City Schools.

She is survived by her children, Alaizay Condo, Adelea Condo, Benjamen Spackman and Ana Enriquez; parents,Tammy Condo and Jose Armando Castrellon; siblings, Jese (Hazel) Condo, Joey (Kaylen) Castrellon, Mychelly Condo, Noel Castrellon, Estevan Castrellon, Jesus Grajalva, and Roman Grajalva; grandparents, Randy and Bonnie Towns and Antonio and Rosa Castrellon Perez; great-grandfather, Delmer Towns; niece and nephew, Mary and Troy Condo; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Donna Towns.

Visitation will be held May 2, 2021 from 12-8 p.m. and a Liturgical Service will be held 1 p.m. May 3, 2021 both at Garnand Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to the Raquel Castrellon-Condo Memorial Fund in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 412 N. Seventh Street, Garden City, Ks. 67846. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com