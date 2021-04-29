Margie Ann Hindman

Obituary

LEBANON, MO - Margie Ann Hindman, daughter of Forrest Earl and Elizabeth Voth Christy, was born in Liberal, KS, on Christmas Day, 1946, and departed this life on April 27, 2021, in Lebanon, MO, at the age of 74 years.

On July 1, 1967, she was united in marriage to Clyde Hindman, and they shared together the next 53 years of love and laughter.

Margie is survived by her husband, Clyde Hindman of Lebanon, MO; her children, Elizabeth Dingus and her husband Steven of Richland, Amy Guzman and her husband Gilbert of Ft. Worth, Texas, and John Hindman of Garden City, KS; 10 grandchildren, Robert and Kimberly Hindman, Chassidy Green, Quincy, Wesley, Bethany, Avery, Khloey, Malachi, and Darby Dingus; four great grandchildren, her daughter-in-law, Christina Hindman of Republic; two brothers, Robert Christy and his wife Carol and Darrell Christy and his wife June, all of Liberal, KS; one sister, Wanda Widener of Norman, OK; other relatives and friends.

Margie graduated from Liberal High School in Liberal KS. She was head custodian at Edith Scherman School in Garden City, KS, for 25 years. She enjoyed playing the piano, working with flowers and liked to travel. Most of all, she loved time spent with family, and especially her grandchildren.

While living in Garden City, she attended Fellowship Baptist Church. After moving to Lebanon, she became an active and faithful member of First Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one son, Robert E. Lewis Hindman.

Memorial graveside service for Margie Ann Hindman will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Marionville IOOF Cemetery in Marionville, MO.

Published on April 29, 2021