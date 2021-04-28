Harriet Lea Krey

Obituary

RICHFIELD - Harriet Lea Krey, 85, died April 24, 2021 at the Wallace County Community Care Center in Sharon Springs, KS. She was born Oct. 8, 1935, daughter of Leora and Ruth Algrim, in Montezuma, KS. She was married to Donald Lee Krey on October 4, 1953, at Montezuma, KS.

Survivors include: two daughters; Debbie Krey of Hugoton, KS, Melinda Daily of Wallace, KS; a sister, Kae Schmidt of Lacey, WA; brother, Eugene Algrim of Hutchinson, KS; four grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leora and Ruth Algrim; husband, Donald Krey; son, Dan Krey; sisters, Helen, Velma, Wilma, Arlene; two grandchildren.

Visitation will be held May 2, 2021, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Robson Funeral Home, Hugoton, KS. Memorials will go to the Richfield UMC. Memorials may be mailed to Paul’s-Robson Funeral Home, PO Box 236, Hugoton, KS 67951. Funeral services will be held on May 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. C.T. at Richfield United Methodist Church and burial Richfield Cemetery, Richfield, KS.

Published on April 28, 2021