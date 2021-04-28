Ezequiel Amador Duarte

Obituary

ULYSSES - Ezequiel Amador Duarte, age 52, died April 25, 2021, in Monterey, Nuevo León, Mexico. He was born May 18, 1968, in General Zuazua, Nuevo León, Mexico, the son of Abelardo Amador and Maria (Duarte) Valles. Ezequiel married Maria De La Luz Madrid on Feb. 13, 2004, in San Bernardino, CA. He worked for EZ Trucking.

Ezequiel is survived by his wife, Maria; children, Abelardo Amador, Eliazar Madrid Amador, Jerry Madrid Amador, and Ezequiel Madrid Amador, Jr. all of Ulysses, KS; siblings, Amador Amador of San Bernardino, CA, Fernando Amador of General Zuazua, Nuevo León, Mexico, Abel Amador of San Bernardino, CA, Juan Amador of Parma, Ohio, Noe Amador of General Zuazua, Nuevo León, Mexico, and Noelia Amador of San Bernardino, CA; and two grandchildren. Ezequiel is preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial service will be May 4, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Templo Emmanuel Church in Ulysses, KS. Inurnment will follow at the Ulysses Cemetery. The service will also be live streamed on Garnand Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will be May 3, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Templo Emmanuel Church in Ulysses, KS. Memorial contributions may be given to Ezequiel Amador Durate Memorial Fund in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 405 W. Grant Ave., Ulysses, KS 67880. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.

