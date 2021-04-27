Thomas Abraham Claar

Obituary

CHENEY - Thomas Abraham Claar, 83, died April 24, 2021, at Via Christi Hospital in Wichita, KS. He was born March 2, 1938, in Lakin, KS, the son of Harry and Mildred (Beissel) Claar.

Survivors include his wife, Judith Claar of the home; three sons, Tad Claar of Caldwell, KS; Luke Claar of Andover, KS; Jeff Claar of Cimarron, KS; five grandchildren, Taylor Claar, Caldwell, KS; Megan, Claar, Caldwell, KS; Nicholas Claar, Manchester, Iowa; Taygan Claar, Andover, KS; Thomas Claar, Andover, KS; four great grandchildren; Tayvin Collazo, Cruz Collazo, Briggs Collazo and Millie Collazo all of Caldwell, KS; a sister, Linda Mead, and husband Dean of Kansas City, MO; and several nieces and nephews.

Tom and Judy moved to Cheney, KS, two years ago from Cimarron, KS where they had lived for 50 years and where Tom had worked for White’s Grocery and later, for USD 102 retiring in 2007.

There will a visitation and viewing April 27, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Wulf-Ast Mortuary in Garden Plain, KS. A memorial service will be held April 30, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Cimarron, KS. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorials to the American Diabetes Association and to the First Christian Church in Cimarron, Ks.

Published on April 27, 2021