Scott Paul Stegman

Obituary

HOLCOMB - Scott Paul Stegman, 56, died Sunday, April 25, 2021 at his home in Holcomb, KS. He was born Dec. 17, 1964 in Garden City, KS, the son of Julius and Alice (Frick) Stegman.

Scott grew up in Holcomb where he graduated from Holcomb High School in 1983. He then attended and graduated from Garden City Community College in 1985. On Aug. 10, 1985, he married Lisa Jalayne Roth in Garden City, KS. They moved to Wichita, KS, where Scott attended and graduated from Kansas Neuman College in 1988. He worked for one year as an electrical engineer at Boeing, having the opportunity to work on Air Force One. Scott then decided to pursue a career in education. He worked for ten years as a physical education teacher at Griffith Elementary and South Hillside Elementary in Wichita, KS. In 1999, Scott and his family moved back to Holcomb, KS. He has worked for USD 363 as a high school computer teacher and later as an elementary computer teacher at Wiley Elementary and Holcomb Elementary. Having a love of sports, Scott has also served as the Holcomb Middle School basketball coach, Holcomb High School Assistant and head basketball coach, the girls high school golf coach in which his team placed first in state in 2011, Assistant high school baseball coach, and assistant boys golf coach.

Scott was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Garden City, KS; the Knights of Columbus, the Kansas Coach’s Association, and volunteered his time serving Meals On Wheels. He hobbies include sports, coaching, playing cards, camping, BBQ, golfing, and loved to spend time with his family especially his granddaughter.

Survivors include his wife, Lisa Stegman of the home; three children, Matthew and wife Jessica Stegman of Holcomb, KS, Amy and husband Jace Larsen of Durham, Maine; and Brandon Stegman of Manhattan, KS; a granddaughter, Carlee Stegman; three brothers, Allen Stegman of Holcomb, KS; Greg Stegman of Wellington Fla., and Mike and wife Jody Stegman of Scott City, KS; a sister Diane Florio of Newton, NJ; his mother-in-law, LaVaughn Roth of Holcomb, KS; four brothers-in-law, Jeff and wife Julie Roth, Rich and wife Karen Roth, Todd and wife Karie Roth, and Troy Roth all of Holcomb, KS; and many nieces and nephews. Scott is preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law, Donald Roth; and a brother-in-law Randy Roth.

A Vigil service and Rosary will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Garden City, KS. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 also at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Garden City with Rev. Warren Stecklein as Celebrant. The funeral Mass may also be viewed on Facebook Live on the Garnand Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Garden City, KS. Friends may call from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday all at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City, KS. The family suggests memorials given to St. Dominic Catholic Church or to the American Cancer Society, both in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com.

Published on April 27, 2021