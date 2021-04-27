Rafael Urena

Obituary

Rafael Urena, died Sunday April 25, 2021 at his home in Garden City, KS. He was born Oct. 9, 1938 in Jalisco, Mexico, the son of Seferino and Julia (Gomez) Urena.

He married Amalia Medrano in 1967. Together they raised six children, Camerina Gutierrez, Zolya Ruiz, Samuel Urena, Laura Lucero, Hortencia Urena and Rafael Urena Jr.; 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation will take place from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and a Rosary will be held at 5 p.m. April 28, 2021 both at Garnand Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held 12 p.m. April 29, 2021 at St Mary Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to St. Mary Catholic Church in Care of Garnand Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at Garnand Funeral Home, 412 N. Seventh Street, Garden City, KS 67846.

Published on April 27, 2021