Joan Etta Bosley

Obituary

TOPEKA - Joan Etta Bosley, age 67, a former resident of Dighton, KS, died March 28, 2020 at Aldersgate Village Nursing Home in Topeka, KS,, after a long illness. A native of Dighton, Joan was born on Feb. 3, 1953 to Charles and Mary Alice (Durr) Bosley at St. Catherine’s Hospital in Garden City, KS. She attended school at the University of Kansas, Bethany College, University of Northern Colorado, and Wichita State University. She studied primarily art, but also took courses that led her to become a licensed practical nurse. Much of her professional work was on a contract basis, which included working at Via Christi Hospital in Wichita.

She is predeceased by her parents and sister, Susan Ellin (Bosley) Osborne. Survivors include her brother, Dennis of Topeka, KS, and her sister, Barbara Jones of Lawrence, KS; nieces Heather Loftus of Spring, Texas; Lindsay Stauss, Scottsdale, AZ; Malinda Larkin, Elk Grove Village, IL; seven great-nieces and one great-nephew.

Memorial Service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at United Methodist Church in Dighton, KS. Memorials can be made to Aldersgate Village in Topeka, Dighton United Methodist Church, or a charity of your choice, in care of Boomhower Funeral Home, P.O. Box 891, Dighton, KS 67839

Published on April 27, 2021