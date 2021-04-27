Gene and Laverne Holcomb

Obituary

ROLLA - Ruby Laverne Holcomb died April 21, 2021 and Gene Floyd Holcomb died April 26, 2021. Gene was born May 12, 1933 to Arthur Samuel and Opal Ethel (Floyd) Holcomb in Rolla, KS. Laverne was born July 21, 1933 to Charles and Marie (Brixey) Cooper in Guymon, OK. They graduated from Rolla High School, Rolla, KS. Gene worked for Panhandle Eastern where he dug ditches and Laverne loved being a housewife. Gene Floyd Holcomb married the love of his life Ruby Laverne Cooper in 1951 in Hough, OK.

Survivors include two sons, Steven Holcomb, Las Vegas, NV. and Chuck Holcomb, Hugoton, KS.; brother, Jack Cooper, Tyrone, OK. and Duane Cooper, Abilene, KS.; four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.

Visitation will be held April 26, 2021, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Robson Funeral Home, Hugoton. Graveside service will be held April 27, 2021, 2 p.m., Rolla Cemetery, Rolla, KS.

Published on April 27, 2021