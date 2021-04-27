Earl L. Robinson

Obituary

VALLEY CENTER - Earl L. Robinson, born March 26, 1944 to Archie Everett and Dorothy Robinson in Goodland, KS. He grew up on a farm and attended school at Edson, KS. He passed away on April 24, 2021 at his home in Valley Center, KS. He married Martha Ann Hemmert on Nov. 4, 1963 in Wellington, Texas. Earl was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Newton, KS.

He is survived by his wife Martha of the home; daughter, Judy and husband Tom of Lubbock, Texas; son, Edward and wife Nancy of Valley Center, KS; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and one on the way; brother George of Colorado. Preceded in death by his mother; father; one sister; and four brothers.

Earl loved his family, spending time with them and especially his great-grandkids. He was always doing for others and loved piddling in the shop with his tractor, wood, you name it. He loved to hunt and go to tractor and engine shows and BS with his tractor friends.

Services will be held on April 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 225 S Poplar, Newton, KS 67114. Memorial to organization of your choice.

Published on April 27, 2021