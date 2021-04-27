Avonne “Bonnie” Louise Fox

Obituary

ELMHURST, IL - Avonne “Bonnie” Louise Fox, age 99, a longtime resident of Elmhurst, Ill., died April 23, 2021. She was born July 30, 1921 in Garden City, KS, to Georgeanna Cyrier Lagesse and John B. Lagesse.

Beloved wife of the late Leonard P. Fox (2007); dearest mother of Roger Fox and the late Terrance L. Fox (2001); grandmother of Jennifer Fox, Preston Fox and Erica Sylvester; great-grandmother of Bon Scott Fox, Braxton Nickolite Fox, Isaack Dutcher and Alianna Dutcher.

A Funeral Service will be held and livestreamed at 10 a.m. on April 26, 2021 at Elmhurst Community Funeral Home – THE AHGLRIM CHAPEL, 567 S. Spring Road, Elmhurst, IL 60126. Interment at Mt. Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst. Information – 630-834-3515 or www.ElmhurstFH.com. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the French Heritage Museum, 165 N. Indiana Avenue, Kankakee, IL 60901.

Published on April 27, 2021