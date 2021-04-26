Nicholas Todd Palen

Obituary

MARIENTHAL - Nicholas Todd Palen, age 57, died on April 22, 2021, at the Scott County Hospital in Scott City, KS. He was born on Jan. 27, 1964 in Scott City, KS, the son of Delbert Sam and Margaret June Appel Palen. Todd graduated from Scott Community High School in 1982. After high school he moved to Colorado and became a Licensed Master Electrician. He became reacquainted and then married Toni Sue Burgess Palen on September 28th, 1991. In December of 2010 they moved their family closer to home, to Marienthal, KS. Todd was the owner and operator of Western Kansas Electric and the Bluebird Bar both in Marienthal, KS.

Survivors include his wife, Toni Palen of Marienthal, KS, one daughter, Kalli Stegman of Holcomb, KS; father, Delbert Sam Palen of Belize, Central America; two sisters, Kristi Daily of Elbert, CO, Kerri Sides of Scott City, KS, three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, June Palen, and one son, Nicholas Bryce Palen.

Memorials services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in Scott City, KS, with Rev. Kyle Evans presiding. Services will be streamed live on Facebook at Price and Sons Funeral Home page (www.facebook.com/priceandsons) starting at 1:55 p.m. There will be visitation times, but the family will receive friends on May 2, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Bluebird in Marienthal, KS. Inurnment will be in the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, KS. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Todd Palen Memorial Fund in care of Price and Sons Funeral Home; PO Box 553; Scott City, KS. 67871.

Published on April 26, 2021