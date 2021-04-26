Martha Jean (Sidener) Rudd

Obituary

Martha Jean (Sidener) Rudd, age 92. Born Dec 30, 1928 in Mullinville, KS. She passed away at Josie Harper Hospice House on April 21, 2021.

Martha was a long time active member of First United Methodist Church, Garden City, KS. Martha enjoyed reading, playing bridge, entertaining, playing the piano, acting, and KU Basketball. Rock Chalk! She and Gene enjoyed extended travel for years. They enjoyed retirement in a cabin in Red River, New Mexico.

Preceded in death by loving husband of 50 years, A. E. Rudd; parents, Blanche and Archie Sidener; sisters, Joyce Durkee and Jerry Brown.

Survived by son, Phillip E., Greensburg, KS; daughters, Barbara Knobel, Hutchinson, KS and Catherine Lewis, Omaha, NE; grandchildren, Natalie (Omero) Carrillo, Emily (Anthony) Mock, Eric (Katie) Sorens, Alex (Jane) Sorens, Ryan Sorens; great-grandchildren, Ashleigh, Emie, Owen, Addy, Henry, Emma, Arrow, Michael, Emmett.

Services are pending. Arrangements will be handled by Fleener Funeral Home in Greensburg, KS. Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101; or First United Methodist Church of Garden City, 1106 N. Main St, Garden City, KS 67846.

Published on April 26, 2021