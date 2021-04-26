Margaret Elizabeth (te Velde) Houtsma

Obituary

SYRACUSE - Margaret Elizabeth (te Velde) Houtsma, age 81, died on April 19, 2021. Margaret was born on July 8, 1939 in Artesia, CA. She was the first born to Harm and Zwaantina (Deurwaarder) teVelde. Margaret grew up in a dairy farm. She graduated from Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas. Margaret married Algene Houtsma on Oct. 3, 1958.

Margaret joins her parents, Harm and Swannie, and brothers Harry, Ralph and John te Velde in heaven. She is survived by her children, Debbie Houtsma, Jana Reed, Marleen English, Jay Houtsma, Krista Houtsma and Karin Kullot; 16 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley DeGroot, Grace Kreulen, Betty Reinders, Harriet Hill; brother, Marvin te Velde.

Funeral Service will be held on April 30, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. (MDT) at the First Presbyterian Church in Syracuse, KS. Burial will follow in the Syracuse Cemetery. Visitation will be held April 29th, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. MDT at the First Presbyterian Church, 302 E Avenue F, Syracuse, KS.

Condolences may be sent to fellersfh@yahoo.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be payable to The Artevel Foundation and sent in care of Fellers Funeral Home & Monuments, LLC, PO Box 1253, Syracuse, KS 67878.. The Artevel Foundation is a charitable (501c3) organization that was founded by Margaret’s parents to promote Christian outreach and education, on which Margaret served faithfully for over 50 years.

Published on April 26, 2021