Jessie Marie Brown Jacka

Obituary

WICHITA - Jessie Marie Brown Jacka, age 90, died on April 23rd, 2021 at home in Wichita, KS. She was born May 18th, 1930 in Beeler, Ks, to Robert C Brown and Florence Etta “Brocher” Brown. On July 12, 1953, she married Wilfred Glenn Jacka and settled in Scott City, KS. He passed away on July 21, 2017, in Oakley, KS.

Survivors include one son: William Keith Jacka, Truth or Consequences, NM, two daughters; Marquita Rae Jacka, Wichita, Ks, and Joni Lyn Brack, Pratt, Ks. Jessie had six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren. She also had two step-grandchildren: and two step great-grandchlildren Ernest Keith Spitzer and Kellan Wade Spitzer.

Jessie was preceded in death by three sons: Robert Theodore Brown, Tracy Paul Jacka, and Glenn Wayne Jacka. Also, Jessie’s parents, three brothers: Ralph Athey Jr, Robert Theodore Brown, Aubrey Castleman Brown, and four sisters: Pauline Horlick, Katherine Roehl, Bessie Helzer, and Norabell McClure.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the Beeler Cemetery in Beeler, KS. Interment will be in the Beeler Cemetery in Beeler, KS. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday at Price & Sons Funeral Home, 401 S. Washington Street, Scott City, KS. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Jessie Jacka Memorial Fund in care of Price and Sons Funeral Home; PO Box 553; Scott City, KS 67871.

Published on April 26, 2021