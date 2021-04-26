Jeffrey Alan Bernbeck

Obituary

GOVE - Jeffrey Alan Bernbeck, 67, died April 23, 2021 at the Lane County Hospital in Dighton, KS after a long battle with cancer. Jeff was born May 6, 1953 in Quinter, KS, to Dale and Avis (Cavanaugh) Bernbeck.

Jeff attended Sunnyside Country Schoolhouse and Quinter High School before working on farms. He married Denise on June 24, 1977, in Ness City, KS. He took over the family farm and also ran his own trucking business up until 2007.

Jeff will fondly be remembered by his wife, Denise and his four children, Michelle Bernbeck of Allen, Texas; Andrew Bernbeck of Pasadena, CA; Alan Bernbeck of Benton, KS, and Amy Parnell of Wichita, KS, five grandchildren, eight siblings, Phyllis Walls of Milwaukee, OR, Jerry Bernbeck of Utica, KS, Judy Baesler of Hillsboro, OR, Donna Karl of Bend, OR, Ted Bernbeck of Ransom, KS, Brenda Perry of West Pointe, NE, Berthold Bernbeck of Utica, KS, and Mona Lutters of Ransom, KS. Jeff is preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Avis; his brother, Norm.

There will be no service at this time. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of memorial contributions or flowers the family asks that you drink a beer, smoke some meat, or tell a good joke, bonus if its inappropriate.

Published on April 26, 2021