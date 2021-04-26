Esther Ann Murdock

Obituary

Esther Ann Murdock, 82, died on March 23, 2021 at Garden Valley Retirement Village in Garden City, KS. She was born April 9, 1939 (Easter Sunday) in Cullman, Ala., the daughter of Joe and Dovie Schwaiger. The family moved to Garden City, KS, in 1941.

She attended St. Mary Catholic School and Garden City High School, graduating in 1958. In her high school years, she worked at Stoner #1, a job she loved. Esther attended Garden City Community College, where she participated in many things including Cheerleading.

On Dec. 22, 1959, she married James Murdock in Garden City, KS, where they would live and raise their family. Esther worked at Masonary Products and Pappas Concrete as a bookkeeper which she truly enjoyed. Esther was an amazing seamstress throughout her life, as well as a talented artist. There was nothing she couldn’t make, mend or create. She attended St. Mary Catholic Church and her Catholic faith was a big part of her life that she shared with everyone she knew. Esther and Jim moved to several places over the course of their 61 year marriage. Eudora, KS, was one of her favorites, where she met many, many life long friends and had a wonderful church family.

Survivors include her husband, James Murdock of Garden City, KS; son, Rodger and wife Lori Murdock of DeSoto, KS; daughter Suzi Fuller and husband Tim of Garden City. KS; five grandchildren, Adam Fuller and wife Amy of Garden City, KS, Matthew Fuller of Garden City, KS, Ashley Zapata and husband Eric of Garden City, KS, Kayla Murdock and fiancé Cody of Overland Park, KS, and Brian Murdock and wife Megan of Overland Park, KS; six great-grandchildren, Miles Fuller, Erazmo Zapata, Evan Fuller, and Ryan Fuller all of Garden City, KS, Neiko Zapata and Deo Zapata of Virginia Beach, VA; two sisters, Maggie Fuller and Marie Loving both of Garden City, KS; and many nieces and nephews. Esther is preceded in death by both parents; her step-mother, Florence Schwaiger; a brother, Jody Schwaiger; and two sisters, Josephine Wilken and Helen Michel.

A Rosary will be held at 12:30 p.m. with Funeral Mass following at 1 p.m. on April 30, 2021 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Garden City, KS. A private family interment will take place at a later date. The family suggests memorials given to St. Mary Catholic Church in care of Garnand Funeral Home of Garden City, KS. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com.

