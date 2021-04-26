Erica Dawn Schulz

Obituary

SYRACUSE - Erica Dawn Schulz, age 47, died on April 20, 2021. She was born on March 8, 1974 in Syracuse, KS, the daughter of Patrick Dean Riley and Harriet Joan (Frazier) Riley. Erica began her life in Syracuse and grew up in various places.

On Dec. 12, 1995, she married Bret Stultz and they later divorced. During her lifetime she spent the most of her time as a stay at home mom, but when she did work it was always CNA work.

She is survived by, father, Patrick Riley of Syracuse, KS; mother, Harriet (Frazier) Riley of Syracuse, KS; three daughters, Kayleigh Sharpe of Walsh, CO, Savannah Hall of Marion, KS, Kattie Sultz of Marion, KS; two brothers, Robert Schulz of Scott City, KS, Jeffery Schulz of Syracuse, KS; a sister, Megan Lynch of Olathe, KS, and five grandchildren.

Memorial Services will be held on May 1, 2021 at 2 p.m. (MDT) at the First Presbyterian Church, Syracuse, KS. Condolences may be sent to fellersfh@yahoo.com. In-lieu-of-flowers memorial contributions may be payable Fellers Funeral Home, sent in care of Fellers Funeral Home & Monuments LLC, P.O. Box 1253, 401 N. Sumner, Syracuse, KS 6 7878.

