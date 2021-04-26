Doris May Keeton

Obituary

LEOTI - Doris May Keeton, age 82, died on April 23, 2021 at the St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, KS. Doris was born on Dec. 13, 1938 in Knox County, MO, to Leslie and Thelma Elder Hutton. Doris was a homemaker. She was a resident of Leoti, KS since moving from Ness City, KS in 1985. On June 7, 1959, Doris married Glenn C. Keeton in Manning, KS.

Survivors include her husband; two sons, Randy Keeton of Leoti, KS and Ronnie Keeton of Bucklin, KS; one daughter, Beverly Kraft of Ransom, KS; nine grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren. Doris was preceded in death by her parents; twin brother, Donald Hutton; brother, Larry Hutton; and one great-grandson.

Visitation will be held on April 26, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and April 27, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Price and Son’s Funeral Home in Leoti, KS. Funeral Service will be held on April 28, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Leoti, KS. Burial will be at the Leoti cemetery in Leoti, KS. Memorials may be given to the Lydia United Methodist Church in care of Price & Sons Funeral Homes.

Published on April 26, 2021