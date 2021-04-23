Donald Craig Dietz

Obituary

Donald Craig Dietz, 63, died on April 21, 2021 at St Catherine Hospital in Garden City, KS. He was born on Aug. 19, 1957 at Garden City, KS, the son of David and Mary (Stewart) Dietz. He married Rhonda Renee Brau on Sept. 3, 1983 at Garden City, KS. Don graduated from Satanta High School with the Class of 1975. He worked for the past eleven years as the Safety and Compliance Officer for Hydro Resources. Don was an avid horseman and enjoyed competing with his family and friends. He also enjoyed coaching basketball and was known for his beloved team the “Lady Hawks”. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Dietz; daughter, Trisha Haskell of Hays, KS; brother, Stewart Dietz of Minneapolis and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City, KS. Graveside Service will be at 2 p.m. at Wakeeney City Cemetery in Wakeeney, KS.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Garnand Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to St Catherine Hospice in care of Garnand Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com. The family wished to extend their sincere thanks to the medical care he received at Heartland Cancer Center, HaysMed and St. Catherine Hospice.

Published on April 24, 2021