David J. Medina

Obituary

David J. Medina, Sr., age 69, died on April 21, 2021 at the St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, KS. He was born on Oct. 27, 1951 in Chihuahua, Mexico, the son of Angel and Bertha Jacobo Medina. On Dec. 15, 1972, he married Erninia Mendez. She survives.

Other survivors include: four children, David Medina, Jr. of Salina, KS, Hector Medina of Garden City, KS, Consuelo Sanchez of Perryton, Texas, Elizabeth Medina of Garden City, KS; five siblings, Jesus Medina of Mexico, Luz Medina of Mexico, Graciela Medina of Mexico, Gloria Medina of Mexico, Lourdes Medina of Mexico; 19 grandchildren, one great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.

Mass of the resurrection will be held on April, 27, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church. Vigil services will be held on April 26, 2021, at 7 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church. Open calling will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday at Price & Sons Funeral Home. Memorials can be made to the St. Mary Catholic Church in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home, 620 N. Main St. Garden City, KS 67846.

Published on April 23, 2021