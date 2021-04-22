Willard G. Crabtree

Obituary

SCOTT CITY - Willard G. Crabtree, Jr., age 64, died at his home in Scott County, KS, on April 18, 2021. He was born on April 9, 1957 in Jackson, MI, the son of Willard Gene and Mavis Jane Holland Crabtree. A resident of Scott County, KS, since 2018 moving from Texas, he was a Construction Crane Operator for NCCO. On June 10, 2019 he married Leslie R. Cole in Scott City, KS.

Survivors include his wife, Leslie R. Crabtree of Scott County, KS; five daughters, Danyell Burrell of Texas, LeAnn Crabtree of Michigan, Lynnette Crabtree of Michigan, Margarett Crabtree of Minnesota, Chelsea Adams of Kentucky; three sons, Willard Crabtree III of Kentucky, Micky Austin of Michigan, Henry Crabtree of Minnesota; mother, Mavis Holland of Scott County, KS; one sister, Alonna Mantzke of Scott City, KS, and 12 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father; and one brother.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Kentucky at a later date. There will be no visitation times. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Heartland Cancer Center in care of Price and Sons Funeral Home; PO Box 553; Scott City, KS 67871.

Published on April 22, 2021