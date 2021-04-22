Shirley Ann Brenn

Obituary

GARDNER - Shirley Ann Brenn, 68, of Gardner, KS, passed away April 17, 2021. Cremation. No services at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lawrence Humane Society, 1805 E. 19th St., Lawrence, KS 66046. Arrangements by Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS.. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Shirley was born July 11, 1952 in Quinter, KS to Wilfred Albert and Martha Evelyn (Williamson) Rall. She grew up in northwest Kansas where she graduated from Hoxie High School in 1970 and then earned her Associate and LPN degrees from Colby Community College. Shirley later lived in Sublette, KS, Garden City, KS, and Lawrence, KS; later moving to Gardner to be near her sister. She worked as an LPN for 45 years in hospitals, clinics and nursing homes. Her last five years were at Pioneer Ridge Assisted Living working as a nurse in Lawrence, KS. Shirley was an active member of the Garden City First United Methodist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher. Spending time with family and friends was very important to her. She loved dogs; especially her special dog, “Phog”. She was a huge KU basketball fan. Shirley’s special hobby was photography and she also enjoyed other artistic activities. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Wilfred; and brother-in-law, Marvin Hines. Shirley is survived by her mother, Evelyn Brainard, Goodland, KS; children: Gabriel Brenn, Chandler, AZ, Chelsey (Ryan) Dumler, Olathe, KS and Abraham (Ajay) Brenn, Shawnee, KS; stepson: Coy (Joan) Martin, Wichita, KS; siblings: Albert (Colleen) Rall, Brewster, KS, Marty Hines, Gardner, KS, Judy Easley, Gentry, AR, Melvin (Reta) Rall, Olustee, OK, Robert (Barbie) Rall, Goodland, KS; sisters and brothers-in-law: LeAnn (Duane) Nickel, Wichita, KS, Marcella (Nick) Tipton, Wichita, KS and Danny (Linda) Brenn, Colby, KS; grandchildren: Brenn, Colby, Arden, Avery, Madison and Grace.

Published on April 22, 2021