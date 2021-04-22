Rita L Unruh

Obituary

Rita L Unruh, 77, was born in Lyons, KS on Nov. 8, 1943, to Charles Lou Tyrrell and Vivian May (Hayden) Tyrrell. She left her earthly life on April 19, 2021 after complications from a kidney transplant, from the generous act of love from an anonymous donor, to begin her heavenly life with God the Father, Jesus Christ the Lord, and the Holy Spirit. Rita was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Charles L. and Ann Tyrrell.

She is survived by her husband, and love of her life Robert R Unruh, to whom she was married 58 wonderful years; son, Troy R. and his wife Brenda A. Unruh, their children Maggie (Margret), Emily, Elizabeth, and Drew (Andrew); daughter, Gina L. Unruh (late husband Ron G. Unruh) and their children Lance and Jackie Unruh, Brock Unruh, Jeremy and Heather Unruh, Samantha and Gabe Rijfkogel, and Timothy Unruh; and son, Trenton S. Unruh and his children, Christopher Richmond, Caleb Unruh, Allie (Alexis) and Cody Long, Shay (Shayli) Unruh, Robert Ross Unruh, and Carley Unruh; 16 great grandchildren; and her dog Paz, grand dog Katy and great grand dog Eloise.

She is also survived by sister, Vivian (Ginger) Miller (late Frank Miller); brother, Jack and Maxine Tyrrell; Loretta and Jim Hull; Barbara Unruh (late Phil Unruh); Carol Berry; Glenda and Kenny Vogel; Adele and Kenny Koehn; Denton Unruh (late Joyce Unruh); Martha & Dennis Bell; Susan and Orville Williams; Louise (late Bruce Unruh); Roger and Donna Unruh; and Danny and Brenda Unruh. She had 41 nephews and nieces, many friends, and loving spiritual family members.

In her early years she lived in Chase, KS, where her father owned a business CL Tyrrell International Dealership and Tyrrell Trucking. She met Robert on the campus of Fort Hays State University and was married Dec. 1, 1962. She and Robert moved to Garden City, KS in 1966. Rita worked at the Associates, Inc., was the secretary to Principal Duane Woodson at Garden City High School, and later became partner with Robert when he began a scratch State Farm Insurance Agency in 1972.

Raised a Christian Scientist, Rita met the other love of her life in 1987, Jesus Christ, through loving friends and was saved, baptized in water, and baptized and filled with the Holy Spirit at Word of Life Church, where she served on the worship team and Covenant Women. Recently, she attended Turning Point Church of the Nazarene. A loyal friend with a servant’s heart and contagious laugh, she loved her family and the spending time in the Word of God. She was a powerful woman of prayer. Although she was small in stature, she was a giant in her passion and heart for her family and people she loved. Rita was strong in the Lord and in His power and might; she knew how battle in the Spirit and win. We are confident, although she is absent from her body, she is present with our Lord (2 Corinthians 5:8).

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on April 24, 2021 at Turning Point Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Nathan Haeck officiating. Memorials may be given to the Missions Department of Turning Point Church of the Nazarene, 2720 N Campus Dr., Garden City, KS 67846 or the Unruh Family Fund at the Western Kansas Community Foundation, 402 N Main St., Garden City, KS 67846, which benefits area vacation bible school programs and the ABC Pregnancy Center all in care of Garnand Funeral Home of Garden City, KS. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com.

