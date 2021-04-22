Kenneth “Kenny” Anderson

Obituary

LAKIN - Kenneth “Kenny” Anderson, 67, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at the Kearny County Hospital in Lakin, KS. He was born Aug. 13, 1953 in Garden City, KS, the son of Herman Edward and Mary Edith (Smith) Anderson. Kenny grew up in Garden City and attended Garden City schools. On July 15, 1972, he married Judy Fry in Garden City, KS. They moved to Lakin, KS, in 1980 and have lived in Lakin since. A heavy equipment operator, Kenny worked for over 30 years for the Kearny County Road Department. He retired in 2009. Kenny loved to spend his time hunting with his friends “The Wild Turkey Group.”

Survivors include his wife, Judy Anderson of the home; a daughter, Diana Anderson of Powell, WY; his mother, Mary Edith Anderson of Lakin, KS; three brothers, Tommy Anderson of Tornado, WV, George Anderson of Great Bend, KS, and Gordon Anderson of Cimarron, KS; a granddaughter, DeAndra Anderson and spouse Steven Shafer; and a great-grandchild, Orion Shafer. Kenny is preceded in death by his father; a daughter Tammi Anderson; seven brothers; and one sister.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on April 24, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church in Lakin, KS. The family is asking everyone to dress camouflage casual for the service. The service may also be viewed on Facebook Live on the Garnand Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will follow at the Deerfield Cemetery in Deerfield, KS. Friends may call from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, all at Garnand Funeral Home in Lakin, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials given to the Kenny Anderson Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com.

