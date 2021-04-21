Thomas M. Walker

Obituary

Thomas M. Walker, 83, died April 20, 2021 at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, KS. He was born July 30, 1937 in Larned, KS, the son of John and Kathleen (Sooby) Walker. As a child, Tom moved with his family to Garden City, KS, where he has lived most of his life. He graduated from Garden City Community College. On June 1, 1958, he married Lorene Miller in Friend, KS.

Tom began working at Standard Supply and later at Garden City Co-op. He then began working for Western State Bank in Garden City where he became Executive Vice-President. Tom served the community of Garden City in numerous memberships and committees. After his retirement, he was most proud to serve on the Finney County Economic Development Committee in which he served as chairman. He loved to spend his time fishing, golfing, hunting, and attending his grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s activities.

Survivors include his wife, Lorene Walker of the home; two sons, Mike Walker and wife Marcy of Garden City, KS, and Brian Walker and wife Dianna of Pearland, Texas; a sister, Dolores Peters of Twinsburg, OH; sisters-in-law, Doris Walker and Minnie Miller, both of Garden City, KS; three grandchildren, Sarah Vieyra and husband Ruben, Mallory Lira and husband Kory, and Keaton Walker; and six great-grandchildren, Eastyn Vieyra, Khloe Vieyra, Walker Vieyra, Corbin Vieyra, Kylee Lira, & Kashton Lira. Tom is preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Donald Walker and Melvin Walker.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials given to the Garden City Community College Endowment Association in care of Garnand Funeral Home of Garden City. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com.

Published on April 21, 2021