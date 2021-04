Rita L. Unruh

Obituary

Rita L. Unruh, 77, died on Monday, April 19, 2021. A Celebration of Rita's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Turning Point Church of the Nazarene in Garden City, KS. Additional funeral arrangements will be announced by Garnand Funeral Home of Garden City, KS.

Published on April 21, 2021