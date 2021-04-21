Laurie L. Hill

Obituary

SCOTT CITY - Laurie L. Hill, age 54, died on April 19, 2021, at the St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, KS. She was born on Oct. 16, 1966, in Napa Valley, CA, the daughter of Harry Lynn and Margaret Elizabeth Luizer Hill. A resident of Scott City, KS, since 2005 moving from Oroville, CA, she was a homemaker.

Survivors include her three children, Patricia Barbosa of Scott City, KS, Susan Casteneda of Oroville, CA, David Ruiz of Chico, CA; one brother, Jack Glass of Scott City, KS; three sisters, Susan Hill of Scott City, KS, Brenda Hill of Oroville, CA, Tina Hill of Oroville, CA; and nine grandchildren. Laurie is preceded in death by longtime companion, Johnny Joe Leal.

Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m. April 24, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in Scott City, KS. Services will be streamed live on Facebook at Price and Sons Funeral Home page (www.facebook.com/priceandsons) starting at 1:55 pm. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be written to the Laurie L. Hill Memorial Fund in care of Price & Sons Funeral Homes. There will be no visitation times.

Published on April 21, 2021