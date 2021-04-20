Lyle Rhodes

Obituary

MONTEZUMA - Lyle Rhodes, 78, died April 17, 2021 at his home in Montezuma, KS. He was born on March 11, 1943 in Tampa, KS, the son of Harold Lavonn and Mabel B. (Mininger) Rhodes. Lyle spent his childhood in Kansas and South Dakota where he attended school. On Dec. 5, 1981, he was united in marriage to Mona Cervantes in Ford, KS. Lyle owned and operated a custom hay operation.

Lyle is survived by his wife Mona; daughters, Autumn, Summer, Wendi, and Daisy; three granddaughters; two brothers, Stuart Rhodes and Paul Mark Rhodes; and four sisters, Berdene Dirks, Phyllis Koehn, Crystal Koehn, and Marilyn Fischer. He is preceded in death by his parents; and a daughter, April LaNae Rhodes.

Funeral service will be held at First Christian Church in Dodge City, KS, on April 21, 2021 at 2 p.m.. Burial will follow at Evans Cemetery southwest of Montezuma, KS. Visitation was at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Montezuma, KS, on April 20, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the April Rhodes Memorial in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.

