James C. Green

Obituary

James C. Green, 95, died on April 19, 2021. James was born to Ray and Bonnie Green in Gardner, KS. He attended Gardner Schools before proudly serving his country in the United States Merchant Marines. After the war, he and his family resided in Overland Park, KS. He retired after a lengthy career with the Kansas City Power & Light.

James is survived by two daughters, Cindy Johnston of Cartersville, GA and Dee Jones of Garden City, KS. He leaves three grandchildren and one great grandchild, as well as one brother, Roy Green; and one sister, Ginger Sullentrop. He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Theno Green.

Graveside services will be held on April 24, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Ottawa, KS. There will be no calling times. Memorials are suggested to the Kansas Honor Flight in care of Price and Sons Funeral Home, 620 N. Main St. Garden City, KS 67846.

Published on April 20, 2021