Gregory A. Mujica

Obituary

Gregory A. Mujica, 89, died Saturday, April 17, 2021 at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, KS. He was born June 11, 1931 in Garden City, KS, the son of Gregorio and Inez (Avila) Mujica. Gregory, and has been a lifetime resident of Garden City. He attended and graduated from Garden City Junior College. Gregory proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War from June 1951 to November 1953. On Sept. 28, 1962, he married Benita Romero in Casa Grandes, Chihuahua, Mexico. Gregory worked as Receiving Manager and later in sales for 35 years at Sears. He also worked for many years as a bartender at the Garden City County Club and later at Southwind Country Club. After his retirement, Gregory worked for the Kansas Department of Transportation and as a crossing guard at Georgia Matthews Elementary School. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church of Garden City, KS, and the GI Forum. Gregory enjoyed yardwork, watching sports, and attending local football games.

Survivors include his wife Benita Mujica of the home; three children Alonza Mujica and wife Jennifer of Las Vegas, Nevada, Melinda Rowland and husband David of Garden City, KS, and Lisa Mujica of Wichita, KS; and four grandchildren, Jalen Rowland, Aric Rowland, Sophia Mujica, and Juliana Mujica. Gregory is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Alex Mujica, Daniel Mujica, and Rufus Mujica; and four sisters, Carman Leon, Eloise Garcia, Ramona Munoz, and Felisa Garcia.

A Rosary will be held at 11:30 a.m. with Funeral Mass following at 12 p.m., all at St. Mary Catholic Church in Garden City, KS. The Funeral Mass may also be viewed on Facebook Live on the Garnand Funeral Home Facebook page. The family is also requesting that everyone attending the Mass to please wear a mask. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Garden City, KS, with military graveside rites conducted by the United States Air Force Honor Guard and the American Legion District #8 Honor Guard. Friends may call from noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Friday all at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City, KS. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com.

Published on April 20, 2021