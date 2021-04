Carl D. Hunter

Obituary

FT. DODGE - Carl D. Hunter, age 87, died on April 18, 2021 at the Kansas Soldiers Home in Ft. Dodge, KS. Memorial services will be held on May 14, 2021 at the First Southern Baptist Church of Garden City, KS. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, memorial services for Peggy Hunter were postponed and will be held in a joint celebration of life service with Carl on May 14, 2021 at 2 p.m.

Published on April 20, 2021