Troy Logan Cartwright

Obituary

SYRACUSE - Troy Logan Cartwright, age 60, died April 13, 2021 at his home in Syracuse, KS. He was born in Tribune, KS, on Dec. 12, 1960 to Lowell and Jan (Peterson) Cartwright. Troy attended Fort Hays State University for a short time where he developed lifelong friendships. Troy returned to the Kendall, KS, farm community working many years at the Farmer's Coop. He was employed by U.S.D. 494 until his retirement.

Troy is survived by three sisters and two brothers, Sheri Floyd of Ozawkie, KS; JaNell Bosco of Colorado Springs, CO; Jana Rhea Cartwright of Wichita, KS; John Cartwright of Olathe, KS and David Cartwright of Syracuse, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jan and Lowell Cartwright.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Syracuse United Methodist Church on June 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. (MDT). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be payable to Troy Cartwright Memorial Fund, sent in care of Fellers Funeral Home & Monuments LLC, P.O. Box 1253, 401 N. Sumner, Syracuse, KS 67878.

Published on April 19, 2021