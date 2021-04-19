Maxine Rhodes

Obituary

WICHITA FALLS, TEXAS - Maxine Rhodes passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021 in Wichita Falls, Texas. A memorial service was held at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 19th at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Quanah, Texas. Rev. Wayne Hollinshead will officiate and inurnment will follow at Goodlett Cemetery.

Maxine Scoggins was born July 6, 1955 in Quanah, Texas, to the late Cranford Elbert and Alta Bernice (Byrd) Scoggins. She was a retired secretary. Maxine loved her grandbabies! She enjoyed reading, playing cards, watching the geese, and Dr. Pepper.

Survivors include her two sons, Josh Wilder of Quanah, Texas, and Brian Wilder of Garden City, KS; three brothers, Carl, Elbert, and Doug Scoggins, all of Quanah, Texas; 2 sisters, Ellen Edwards of Vernon, Texas, and Helen Scoggins of Quanah, Texas; grandchildren, Isabella and Samantha Wilder of Garden City, KS, Phoebe Mergy of Abilene, Texas, and Piper Wilder of Quanah, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Rhodes in 1993; a sister, Connie Brown; and a grandson, Wyatt Wilder.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the SIDS Foundation, https://www.sids.org/ways-to-help/donate/.

Published on April 19, 2021