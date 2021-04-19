James Robert “Jim” Vance

Obituary

DIGHTON - James Robert “Jim” Vance, age 70, died on April 17, 2021 at his home in Lane County, KS. He was born on May 28, 1950 at Topeka, KS, and on Oct. 19, 1950 was adopted by Rev Robert B. and Violet M. Vance. He married Harriet Cartmill on Sept. 28, 1974 at Dighton, KS.

Jim attended Oklahoma City University for a short time. He moved to Dighton, KS, in 1970 and worked for Larry Neeley for 20 years, ran his custom baling business for three years and worked at Lane County Feeders for nine years. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Dighton, KS, where he spent time on the Administration Board and was a long time member of the church choir.

He is survived by his wife, Harriet Vance; three sons, Mark and Nicolle Vance of Scott City, KS, Steve Vance of Norton, KS, and Bryce and Lisa Vance of Scott City, KS; and six grandchildren, Megan Vance, Cody Vance, Cauy Vance, Evie Vance, Grady Vance and Maya Vance.

Graveside Service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Dighton Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to United Methodist Church in care of Boomhower Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com

Published on April 19, 2021