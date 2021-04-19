Anna Mae (Annie) Stoppel

Obituary

Anna Mae (Annie) Stoppel, age 71, on April 16, 2021 after a long struggle with dementia. She was born on Oct. 5, 1949 at Garden City, KS, the daughter of John and Odelia (Applehans) Wasinger. She graduated from Garden City High School in 1967. On Aug. 19, 1967 she married Terry L. Stoppel in Garden City, KS.

She worked for many years for her sister, Marnita, at Pile Trucking. In 1992 she became employed as the Assistant Registrar at Garden City Community College. She enjoyed this job, as being around people and helping students gave her great satisfaction. She retired from the college in 2016.

Annie enjoyed many things including cooking, walking, Wheel Of Fortune, KU and K-State basketball, having coffee and meals with friends, and music (especially Johnny Cash, Rod Stewart and Twin Country) her focus was always her family, sons and grandchildren. She greatly enjoyed attending activities, babysitting and sleepovers with her grandchildren.

Annie is survived by her husband, Terry; three sons, Trever Stoppel of Garden City, KS, Jarrod and Megan Stoppel of Holcomb, KS, and Brett and Holly Stoppel of Lawrence, KS; eight grandchildren, Krysten, Jackson, Ella, Jeb, Evy, Gwyneth, Hazel and Emerson; great-grandson, Hudson; two sisters, Marnita Pile and Kathy Wasinger, both of Garden City, KS; and brother, Vernie Wasinger of Deerfield, KS. She is preceded in death by her parents; and seven brothers, Leo, Sy, Cyril, Cletus, Rich, Larry and Ronnie.

Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m., and Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Wednesday both at St Mary Catholic Church. Burial will be In Valley View Cemetery in Garden City, KS. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Garnand Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America in care of Garnand Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com

Published on April 19, 2021