Kenneth R. Snow

Obituary

SCOTT CITY - Kenneth R. Snow, age 80, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at the Scott County Hospital in Scott City, KS. He was born on Dec. 16, 1940 in Lamar, MO, the son of Forest and Margaret Ambler Snow. A lifetime resident of Scott City, KS, Kenny worked for Rainbow Bread Company as an area supervisor and later driving fuel truck for L&M Western Tire before retiring.

On Nov. 10, 1960 he married Jacque J. Shearmire in Scott City, KS. She passed away on July 2, 2020 in Scott City, KS.

Survivors include his two daughters, Shawn and Kelly Conine of Scott City, KS, Kimmie Moore of Corryton, TN; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Jacque; and one grandson, Devin Andrew Conine.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, KS. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2020 at the First Christian Church in Scott City, KS, with Rev. Rodney Hopper and Steve Payne presiding. Services will be streamed live on Facebook at Price and Sons Funeral Home page (www.facebook.com/priceandsons) starting at 10:25 a.m. Burial will be in the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, KS.

Memorials may be written to the Scott Community Foundation for a technical school scholarship in Kenny and Jacque’s name in care of Price & Sons Funeral Homes.

Published on April 18, 2021